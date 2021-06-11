UNDP Nepal Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal

UNDP Nepal Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal

June 11, 2021, 2:11 p.m.

The UNDP Nepal today handed over to Nepal medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population received 200 units of BioMedical Oxygen Concentrators 5L and 200 units of BioMedical Oxygen Concentrators 10L from Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, Resident Representative to the UNDP, Nepal at a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Population, UNDP as well as WHO were also present at the ceremony.

UNDP Nepal 2.jpg

These medical items will be distributed to all seven Provincial authorities soon.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the UNDP Nepal for its valuable support of critical medical items at a time Nepal is fighting against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1140 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2709 New Cases, 5208 Recoveries And 67 Deaths
Jun 11, 2021
India Provides Ventilators And Ambulances To Nepal Army
Jun 11, 2021
Israeli Researchers Say Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Works As Booster
Jun 11, 2021
Monsoon Onset Is Likely Within A Day Or Two In Eastern Nepal
Jun 11, 2021

More on National

India Provides Ventilators And Ambulances To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
KMC To Administer The Vaccine To 100000 People In Five Day By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors Urge G7 Countries To Donate Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Poor Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
KMC Successfully Launches Vaccination Drive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Izabella Koziell Joined ICIMOD As A Deputy Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Germany Supports Nepal To Combat COVID-19 Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Home Ministry Issues 12 Points Circulation To DAOs To Make Necessary Action Plans By Agencies Jun 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1140 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2709 New Cases, 5208 Recoveries And 67 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2021
India Reports 91,702 COVID19 Cases, 1,34,580 Discharges By Agencies Jun 11, 2021
SC Issued An Interim Order Against Citizenship Ordinance By Agencies Jun 11, 2021
Start Melamchi Phase II Without Delay: PM Oli By Agencies Jun 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75