UNDP Nepal Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal

The UNDP Nepal today handed over to Nepal medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population received 200 units of BioMedical Oxygen Concentrators 5L and 200 units of BioMedical Oxygen Concentrators 10L from Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, Resident Representative to the UNDP, Nepal at a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Population, UNDP as well as WHO were also present at the ceremony.

These medical items will be distributed to all seven Provincial authorities soon.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the UNDP Nepal for its valuable support of critical medical items at a time Nepal is fighting against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.