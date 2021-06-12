Denmark To Supply 26 Respirators And Other Medical Equipment For Nepal

Denmark sends new contribution to a number of countries for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The support contributions will i.a. include 15 respirators for Iraq and 26 respirators for Nepal.

The government has decided to respond to requests from Iraq, Nepal, northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia for the donation of protective equipment and medical equipment in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected that Denmark can donate the following equipment:

Iraq receives respirators and other medical equipment.

Nepal receives respirators, medical equipment and protective equipment. Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Serbia are assisted with medical equipment and protective equipment.

The decision on the donation to the five countries has been made by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health and Defense on the basis of a recommendation from the inter-ministerial task force for coordination of civilian contributions in international health crises and is based on a concrete assessment of health and foreign policy considerations.

The regions and the Danish Agency for Security of Supply, together with the Danish health authorities, have investigated the possibility of donating medical equipment and protective equipment. This has resulted in the Region of Southern Denmark donating 15 respirators, while the Central Jutland Region donates 26 respirators and other medical equipment. The Capital Region of Denmark donates a number of essential medical equipment for the treatment of COVID-19. Together, this means that it is possible to help the five countries with relevant medical equipment and protective equipment.

The task force consists of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense and a number of agencies. The task force's mandate is to ensure that requests from abroad for civilian assistance in health crises are handled quickly, efficiently and correctly.

In connection with the assessment of the possibility of donating the equipment in question, it has been crucial that the health authorities in collaboration with the regions have assessed that the donations will not cause a significant burden on the Danish healthcare system, both in terms of treatment of patients with COVID-19 and handling other acute and planned health care activities.

As the equipment is partly high-tech and complicated machines, a close health professional and technical dialogue has been carried out with the recipient countries with regard to to ensure that the equipment can be used by both staff and that there are the right technical facilities. This dialogue has taken place efficiently and constructively, which is why it is expected that both equipment and protective equipment can contribute to the management of COVID-19 in the countries.

The Ministry of Defense, together with the Danish Emergency Management Agency, will arrange transport to the five countries.