Kathmandu Valley Logs 505 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 505 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8506 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 505 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 505 cases, Kathmandu districts records 391 cases in Kathmandu and 130 in Lalitpur and 84 in Bhaktapur.

With 2382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 606778.

