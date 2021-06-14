KOICA Provides US$ 8.6 Million To Establish Polytechnic Institute In Province To Of Nepal

KOICA and Education Ministry signs Record of Discussion (RoD) worth USD 8.6 million for Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Construction Workforce Development in Province 2, Nepal.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) on behalf of The Government of Nepal and The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on behalf of The Government of the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project “Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Construction Workforce Development in Province 2, Nepal” on 14 June, 2021.

The RoD was signed by Ram Prasad Thapaliya, Secretary of MoEST and Mr. Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA in Nepal. Korean Government through KOICA will spend US$ 8.6 million for this project. The project period is for 7 years (84 months) starting from 2021. The project will be implemented by KOICA and the CTEVT - at its polytechnic institute in Bardibas, Mohattrai District.

The main objective of the project is to produce competent workforces ready to meet the domestic and global needs of the 21st century by aligning with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and 15th National Plan. The project also aims to contribute to economic growth of Nepal through the development of skilled workforce to meet the need of construction industry and increasing their employability.

KOICA established Polytechnic Institute in Bardibas will be the first model polytechnic after the federalized government system in Nepal. Currently unemployment is one of the major challenges faced by youths of Nepal. On the contrary, the infrastructure building activities such as roads, railways, airport, and hydroelectric power has increased significantly.

To provide skilled human resources in nation building infrastructure activities this model institute will function as a technical hub conducting TVET in the sector of construction and produce skilled manpower. In addition, the project shall strengthen industry-TVET linkages and supports to gain relevant skills required for the workplace in partnership with Nepali employers and creates employment services. Furthermore, the project deliver TITI training such as training of trainers (ToTs), Instructional Skills (IS), Occupational Skills Upgrading (OSU) and National Skill Testing Board (NSTB) skill testing, Design/Develop NVQ-based TVET curricula for construction sector, Enhance capacity of teachers and students.

KOICA will construct a Polytechnic Institute building with the approximate floor area of 4,600 m2. The basic component of the buildings will be a lecture building and a workshop building for practical learning. KOICA will also provide equipment, furniture and learning facilities for the main building and indoor and outdoor workshops. KOICA will provide technical guidance and support for the development of Master Plan of the Polytechnic Institute identifying short-term training reflecting local needs, operational plan of the institute, career service package, partnership with industry, and school management system. KOICA has been continuously supporting Nepal government in the TVET sector since long time

Thapaliya, Secretary of MoEST expressed that the project will produce skill and competent workforces to meet the of construction industry though TVET as it is align with Government National Plan. He further thanked KOICA for the continuous support to the Government of Nepal and for prioritizing TVET sector which is much necessary for developing country like Nepal.

Similarly, Country Director of KOICA, Ko shared the project will support to contribute the economic growth of Nepal through the development of skilled workforce in construction sector and increasing their employability. Furthermore, he shared that KOICA has been continuously supporting Nepal in various sectors. KOICA has been supporting Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic as well.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT and rural development since 1991.