India Records 604,471 Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 75 Days

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 75 days, and 2,726 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Of the 2,726 deaths on Monday, over 1,600 were reported from Maharashtra, which has been carrying out a data cleaning exercise for the last few days. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were the other states with more than 100 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 2,95,70,881 while the death toll has reached 3,77,031. There are 9,13,378 active cases at present while 2,82,80,472 people have recovered so far. As many as 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated, the health ministry said.

With health authorities warning of the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, several states have already started preparing to tackle the likelihood of a sudden surge in cases, considering the chance of an increased risk to children. Saying that a third wave is likely to hit the state around October or November, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday announced an action plan to tackle any such situation, adding that the government is prepared to put in efforts “almost double the intensity” to those made during the second wave.

The Kerala government, meanwhile, has started preparing with a two-pronged strategy — increasing vaccination coverage and strengthening paediatric health infrastructure. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “guidelines have been already prepared with regard to treatment and discharge of children.”

In other news, over a month after the Supreme Court was told that the Common Service Centres (CSCs) would be roped in to register the rural population for vaccination on the Co-Win platform, the 3 lakh CSCs account for less than 0.5 per cent of the total number of people who have registered so far. As per records obtained by The Indian Express, of the 28.5 crore people who had registered for vaccination till June 12, only 14.25 lakh had registered through the CSCs. Though the total number of registrations done by the CSCs has increased marginally month-on-month, it still highlights the gap between rural and urban India, and raises questions on vaccine equity.