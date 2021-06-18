Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal

Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal

June 18, 2021, 12:39 p.m.

Under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, Nepal received tranches of critical healthcare equipment and supplies generously supported by the Government of Denmark and the Government of Ireland to help Nepal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nona Deprez, the Ambassador of EU to Nepal, along with the Honorary Consul of Denmark and and the representative of the Consulate of Ireland based in Kathmandu, handed over the medical equipment and supplies to Sher Bahadur Tamang, Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning.

On the occasion, Minister Tamang thanked the Governments and people of both Denmark and Ireland for extending the timely cooperation to the people of Nepal. He stated that the valuable support received from the friendly nations would complement the national efforts to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases and treat of the affected people. Minister Tamang also appreciated the important role being played by the EU agencies in logistics and coordination.

E4I9cDgVgAEQE2B.jpg

The Danish consignment, a part of which will arrive tomorrow, includes 26 ventilators, 50 nasal flow canula and other essential medical supplies. Similarly, the Irish support contains 72 oxygen concentrators, 44 ventilators, 12 BPAP machines, 400 oximeters, accessories and protective gears, among others.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

