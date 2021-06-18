Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal

June 18, 2021, 6:44 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province.

