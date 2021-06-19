Kathmandu Valley Logs 337 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7010 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 339 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 339 cases, Kathmandu districts record 201 cases in Kathmandu and 92 in Lalitpur and 44 in Bhaktapur.

With 1688 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619635.

.