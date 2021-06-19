Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 19 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.