Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 19 Across Nepal

June 19, 2021, 6:55 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths
Jun 18, 2021
Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic
Jun 18, 2021
Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal
Jun 18, 2021
Euro 2020: Netherlands 2-0 Austria Dumfries Calls Performance A Childhood Dream
Jun 18, 2021

