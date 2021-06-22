Weather Forecast For June 22 Across Nepal

June 22, 2021, 7:01 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

