Japan Provides Digital Elevation Technology For Disaster Resilience And More Oxygen Generators

With regard to the natural disaster over the country caused by the current monsoon in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Kikuta shared his condolences message for Nepali people via Facebook of the Embassy of Japan on June 21, 2021.

He offered his sincere condolences to all the victims as well as his respect and encouragement to those who are working hard in this trying time. He extended his special condolences to the workers who lost their lives by the flood in Melamchi Municipality of Sindhupalchok, as many affected residents might be working for the Melamchi Water Supply Project, which Japan has been assisting in its important component, the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Sundarijal, to supply fresh drinking water to Kathmandu.

He earnestly hopes that all residents who suffered from the Melamchi flood, the landslide in Helambu Rural Municipality and all other calamites may stay in the safe environment. The Government of Japan has been supporting Nepal, which is prone to earthquakes, landslides and floods, for more disaster-resilience. For the floods, we signed with Nepal to support “The Project for the Development of Digital Elevation Model and Orthophoto,” in last May 2020 as for the Grant Aid (equivalent to 1,319.9 million NPR).

This project is in accordance with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Strategic Plan of Action (2018-2030) of Nepal, and we strongly hope the hazard maps using the data of this project along with further research will reduce the flood risk of the Terai region, and improve people’s lives even in the monsoon season. Although the project has taken time to proceed at the moment due to the COVID-19 situation, we strongly urge to put it forward to secure lives and properties of Nepali friends once the pandemic subsides.

For the COVID-19, in addition to the oxygen generators already handed over to the Government of Nepal, the Embassy of Japan signed the agreement with the Government of Nepal on June 16, 2021 to procure 114 additional oxygen generators under Japanese Grant Aid. We hope our oxygen generators will support the smooth recovery of the COVID-19 patients, and they will be efficient for who suffered from the after-effects, assisting them to breathe safely in the stage of convalescence, to let them fully recovered and restart their daily lives. The Embassy hopes that our support in various sectors will contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.