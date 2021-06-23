One Month To Go Before Tokyo Olympic Games

Wednesday marks one month before the Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to start. Uncertainties remain about spectator capacities, but preparations are under way to receive athletes from across the world.

The Games will open on July 23, after one year of postponement due to the pandemic.

All of the about 11,000 qualifying athletes are expected to be named within this month.

Starting on July 1, anti-infection rules outlined in the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks will be implemented. The athletes' village will open on July 13.

Athletes are expected to spread out across Japan for their training camps.

As for spectators, officials on Monday decided to cap the number at 50 percent of each venue's capacity, with a maximum of 10,000 in principle. But spectators may not be allowed if a state of emergency is put into effect.

The organizing committee is set to reveal on Wednesday the details of how the tickets will be handled.

The organizers are also keeping a close watch on infection situation and its impacts on local medical services.