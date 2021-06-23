Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 23 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 23 Across Nepal

June 23, 2021, 6:57 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

