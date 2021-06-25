COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1721 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

With 1721 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 631152.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 9586 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1723 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4765 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 755 people.

Currently, there are 45794 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2884 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 42910 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 379 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 714 are admitted to the ICU, and 201 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5455 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 576413 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 91.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 27 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 8945.