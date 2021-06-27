Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High

Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High

June 27, 2021, 7:45 a.m.

Indonesia is being hit by a resurgence of the coronavirus as its daily tally of new cases set a record high of more than 20,000 on Saturday.

Indonesia has had the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

The daily tally of new cases in the country dropped to about 2,400 temporarily before rising again early this month to reach an all-time high of 21,095 on Saturday.

The Indonesian government attributes the surge to increased travel during the consecutive holidays in May following Ramadan. It says the Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, has also been spreading in Indonesia.

The country's medical system has been acutely strained.

In the capital, Jakarta, 90 percent of the hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients are already occupied.

In the neighboring province of West Java, treatment is being given to patients in tents set up outside hospitals, due to the shortage of beds.

Health ministry officials have desperately been trying to secure more hospital beds by designating national hospitals at three locations in Jakarta exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients.

The government has also ordered domestic manufacturers of oxygen to ship their products for industrial use to medical institutions.

The Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, says some of the roughly 1,900 Japanese companies operating in Indonesia have begun to repatriate their Japanese employees, due to the increased infections.

Agencies

