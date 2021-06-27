Upper Tamakoshi Has Successfully Completed Tunnel Water Filling

Long waiting for the upper Tamakoshi project to come to an end. Finally, the 456 MW Upper Tamakosi project, Nepal’s national priority project, has successfully completed tunnel water filling last night. Facebook Page

“Pleased to inform that the tunnel water filling of Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectric Project has been completed successfully last night after observation for 48 hours at its final level(i.e.1987 masl), “ writes Bigyan Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of Upper Tamakoshi Hydro Power Ltd in his Facebook wall.

“This is indeed a BIG MILESTONE for the entire project. Today, we are conducting an electrical SOAK test for first unit and wait for 24 hours of observation prior to synchronization. Similarly, 220 kV transmission line is ready up to Dhalkebar Substation and final 220 kV line-in line-out arrangements at New Khimti Substation are likely to be completed within this week. This will pave the way for synchronization of the first unit (76 MW) to the integrated national power system (INPS) and will follow by further load tests. “

“We are thankful to the Contractors Sino Hydro, Andritz Hydro, KEC International and Consultant JV Norconsult- Lahmeyer for this achievement. We are also thankful to all board members (present and past), financers, all concerned government officials and all concerned stakeholders for supporting us to accomplish this national pride project,” writes CEO Shrestha.