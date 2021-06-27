Weather Analysis And Forecasting Division June 26

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

