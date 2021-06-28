Coca-Cola Supports Shop Owners To Bounce Back After The COVID Lockdown

June 28, 2021, 8:58 a.m.

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, Coca-Cola in Nepal has announced plansto support grocery and shop owners to bounce back from the pandemic. This also includes initiatives to protect the safety of shop owners. The objective behind the initiative is to assist the Food and Beverage sector to get back on their feet, recover and thrive in the post-Covid era.

In an attempt to revive businesses of grocery stores, Coca-Cola has launched a quick and convenient ordering service through WhatsApp to aid automation of ordering taking process and connecting Retailers and Distributors. With this, retailers will be able to directly place orders with distributors through WhatsApp. This concept will allow business to proceed and have better communication and avoid the risk of physical contact. The platform will be made possible on other communication applications like Facebook Messenger and Viber as well.

Adarsh Avasthi, Country Director, Coca-Cola in Nepal shared, “The past year has been tough for small businesses. This initiative is a small step to support retailers to recover their business faster by encouraging their customers to buy from nearby outlets in a safe manner and with multiple digital options to connect with us and their customers. These initiatives launched in select markets will be scaled up gradually.”

The company will conduct a clean-up of Coca-Cola Coolers and their products to maintain cleanliness as the company is taking extra precautions to ensure products are handled hygienically at every step.

The initiative covers retail and grocery stores in Kathmandu, Coca-Cola will provide Hygiene and PPE Kits and install Counter Shields in over 1000 stores.

Pradip Pandey, Managing Director of Bottlers Nepal Ltd. Shared, “At Coca Cola, we know that we have a responsibility to continue to support economic recovery, and to help our retailers navigate the new normal. We stand by small businesses and shop owners and look forward to meaningfully contribute to the growth of Nepal”

Since the lockdown, many grocery stores have been offering home delivery of their goods for which Coca-Cola will aid shop owners by placing personalized posters at stores which will provide contact numbers of the stores for easy communication and ordering.

