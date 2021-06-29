TCIL & Jupitice Announce MOU for Strategic Partnership to Promote “Private Justice Delivery Platform”

Partnership to promote the use of Private Justice Delivery Platform developed by Jupitice to government bodies for complete digitization of grievance redressal system or dispute resolution.

New Delhi: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL)- India's state-run telecom engineering and consulting company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with respect to a new strategic partnership with Jupitice Justice Technologies Private Limited- a Chandigarh based Justice Technology startup.

Under the terms of the MOU, TCIL and Jupitice will jointly promote the digital private justice delivery platform developed by Jupitice to support the government bodies, PSUs, and other related institutions for augmenting good governance within the country.

This partnership comes at a time when the Supreme Court’s e-committee has been stressing on the development of a Digital Court. As per the records submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice, India has a whopping 4 crore+ pending cases across various courts of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic has further exasperated this situation.

While signing the MoU, Rajiv Gupta- Director Projects said, “TCIL has been a pioneer in adopting new technologies since its inception in 1978. Over the years, TCIL has ventured into the fields of FTTH, tele-medicine, tele-education, CCTV surveillance, ICT schools, etc. We have always been keen to transfer technological benefits to the citizens of India and partnership with M/s Jupitice is one such step in the same direction. With the burgeoning judicial cases in a country as large as India, automating processes becomes of paramount importance. TCIL aims to develop synergies in the judicial functioning of our country by collaborating with Jupitice for speedy dispute resolution.”

Keeping a note of the ever-increasing disputes worldwide and the widening justice gap (5 billion people without any access to justice), Jupitice designed and created an innovative Zero-Contact Smart & Intelligent “Justice Technology Platform” powered by AI and Blockchain that offers “Justice as a Service”. Grievance Redressal, Mediation, Conciliation, Assisted negotiation and Arbitration are some of the mechanisms that the Jupitice platform facilitates along with offering a global marketplace of neutrals, an end-to-end Private Digital Court and value-added services to offer a court-like experience, digitally. Since its launch, over 6000 disputes have been filed on the platform and aprroximately 3000 cases have been resolved within a span of 30 days.

“Jupitice’s ecosystem approach facilitates mitigation, containment as well as resolution of disputes all on a single platform. As a technology company, we have developed third-generation tools that are much efficient compared to legacy tools used by traditional ODR platforms. Our approach has always been to enhance access to justice in the most convenient, cost-efficient way possible”, said Raman Aggarwal - Founder, and CEO, Jupitice.

Through this partnership, India's state-run telecom engineering and consulting company would be able to leverage Jupitice’s Private Digital Court infrastructure for PSUs, government bodies, and other public and private establishments within the country. The platform will facilitate simple grievance redressal to mediation, conciliation, and arbitration for resolving both domestic and cross-border disputes. Jupitice’s online dispute resolution platform makes Justice accessible, cost-effective, transparent, and accountable by harnessing technology to empower & enable justice seekers.