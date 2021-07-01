The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army

The U.S. Government handed over four rescue boats with out board motor to Nepal Army amid a function today. Chief of Office of Defense Cooperation Major Michael P. White handed over those equipment to head of disaster management directorate Brigadier General Ram Nath Sharma Dhungana.

Nepal Army thanked the U.S. government for its support to Nepal. Nepal Army believes that these boats will be useful during the launching of rescue and relief mission in flood related disaster.