Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal

July 2, 2021, 7:57 a.m.

After almost two month's halt due to the second wave of COVID-19 domestic flights have resumed from Thursday.

With the permission of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, all the private airlines including Yeti, Buddha and other airlines resumed the fifths.

Despite directing private airlines to stringently followed health protocol, no one is taking care of it. This will likely to spike Covid-19 in the country.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport Office, Flights to almost all destinations across the country have resumed by following the health protocol.

Agencies

