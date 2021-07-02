Weather Forecast And Analysis For July 2 Across Nepal

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division,there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province