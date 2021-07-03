Kathmandu Valley Logs 376 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 376 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5837 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 376 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 376 cases, Kathmandu districts records 246 cases, 81 in Lalitpur and 49 in Bhaktapur.

With 1527 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 642053.

