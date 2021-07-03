Monsoon To Bring More Rain Across Nepal On July 3

With monsoon active across Nepal, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and Partly to Generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

