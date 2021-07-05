Golchha Group Donates 30 Samsung Microwave Ovens To Teaching Hospital

Golchha Group contributed 30 Samsung Microwave Ovens to the COVID heroic personnels at Teaching Hospital on Sunday. Director of Golchha Group, Seema Golchha handed over the ovens to Prof. Dr. Dibya Singh Shah, The Dean, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University in the ceremony.

The program was organized by Nepal Health Workers Association, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital Organization.

Speaking on the occassion, Director of Golchha Group Seema Golchha said, “We are happy to support Nepal Health Workers Association, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. We feel that our modest contribution will help in providing some relief to the Covid frontline workers during their difficult and long hours at work. We are grateful to have this opportunity to express gratitude to these selfless and dedicated health workers.”