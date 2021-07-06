Weather Analysis For July 6 Across Nepal Generally

July 6, 2021, 7:03 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1.

