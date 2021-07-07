Weather Forecasting For July 7 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.