Weather Forecasting For July 7 Across Nepal

July 7, 2021, 8 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Elderly People Received 2nd Dose Of Vero Cell In Kathmandu
Jul 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Records 499 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1718 New Cases, 1565 Recoveries And 23 Deaths
Jul 06, 2021
ADB Appoints New Country Director For Nepal
Jul 06, 2021
Weather Analysis For July 6 Across Nepal Generally
Jul 06, 2021

