COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1690 New Cases, 1133 Recoveries And 18 Deaths

July 12, 2021, 5 p.m.

With 1690 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 657139 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7689 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1690 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3895 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 680 people.

Currently, there are 26712 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2765 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23947 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 299 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 549 are admitted to the ICU, and 163 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1133 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 621027 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 18 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9400.

