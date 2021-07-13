COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,639 New Cases, 2078 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

With 1639 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 658,778 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7,058 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1690 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3,954 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 759 people.

Currently, there are 26,261 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,722 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 23,539 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 586 are admitted to the ICU, and 182 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,078 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 623,105 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,412.