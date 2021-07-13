Weather Forecast For July 13 Across Nepal

July 13, 2021, 9:34 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

