Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra at his Residence in Budhanilakantha.
According to a tweet of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for the congratulations and best wishes and recalled the age-old friendly relations between the two countries.
“Honoured to call on; extended congratulations and best wishes on becoming PM of Nepal. Looking forward to working with his team to deepen the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership and people-to-people ties for common progress and prosperity,” tweets Ambassador Kwatra.
