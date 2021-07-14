Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba

Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba

July 14, 2021, 2:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra at his Residence in Budhanilakantha.

According to a tweet of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for the congratulations and best wishes and recalled the age-old friendly relations between the two countries.

E6PXNArUcAAay1q.jpg

“Honoured to call on; extended congratulations and best wishes on becoming PM of Nepal. Looking forward to working with his team to deepen the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership and people-to-people ties for common progress and prosperity,” tweets Ambassador Kwatra.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 425 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths
Jul 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal
Jul 14, 2021
Japan Donates 1.6 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal
Jul 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 587 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 13, 2021

More on News

Bhanu Jayanti: Aadikabi’s House In Ruins, Ghansi Kuwa Threatened By Road Expansion By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
China Remains Committee To Supply More Covid-19 Vaccine To Nepal: Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
No Nepali Should Worry About The Availability Of COVID-19 Vaccine: PM Oli By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Lalitpur To Administer Booster Dose Of Vero Cell From Friday By Agencies 1 week ago
Grade XII Examination Will Be Held Once CCMC Give Nod By Agencies 1 week ago
Nepal, India Security Officials Agree To Strengthen Border Security By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

The Inspiring Story Of Booker T. Washington: From Slave To Advisor To US Presidents By Purna B. Nepali, PhD. Jul 14, 2021
Promoting Climate Change Friendly Bricks By A Correspondent Jul 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 425 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2021
Communist Party of China centenary celebrations Reading between the lips By Abijit Sharma Jul 14, 2021
Why Did The Private Sector Collectively Support The Nepal-India Railway Agreement? By Shanker Man Singh Jul 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75