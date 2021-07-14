President Administers Oath To Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba And Other Ministers

President Administers Oath To Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba And Other Ministers

July 14, 2021, 7:24 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

A special ceremony was organized at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, on Tuesday evening to administer the oath to Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba as the Prime Minister

Similarly, the President also administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Pampha Bhusal, and Finance Minister Janardan Sharma.

The swearing-in ceremony was delayed by more than two hours after newly appointed Prime Minister Deuba objected to taking oath as the appointment notice issued by the Office of the President did not mention that Deuba was appointed according to Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

Sher-Bahadur-Deuba_Shingadurbar-4.jpg

mantriparishad_new.jpg

Agencies

