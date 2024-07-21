Prime Minister Oli To Table Votes Of Confidence Motion Today

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is seeking a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Sunday.

Prime Minister Oli assumed office on July 14, 2024, after the formation of a national consensus coalition between CPN-UML and Nepali Congress on July 1, marked by a seven-point agreement.

The agreement between the two parties to establish a national consensus government stipulates that the government will first be led by UML chairman and Prime Minister Oli, followed by Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

NC and CPN-UML enjoy a comfortable majority with 166 members combined in the 275-member House of Representatives, which assures PM Oli of securing the vote of confidence, needing the support of only 138 lawmakers.

"CPN-UML has issued a whip to all its lawmakers, requiring their compulsory presence and vote of confidence for the Prime Minister," said Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, Chief Whip of CPN-UML. "The Prime Minister will also appeal to all other political parties to support him in obtaining the vote of confidence, paving the way for a stable political scenario and smooth functioning of the parliament," he added.

Bartaula expressed optimism about securing a two-thirds majority in the vote of confidence. "PM Oli is expected to personally call and ask lawmakers to support him with the vote of confidence," he said. The Nepali Congress leaders hold similar views. They argue that they formed an alliance with CPN-UML to uphold political stability and, therefore, will support PM Oli with their vote of confidence.