Newly Appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Is Taking Oath Of Office Today

President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Oli, a member of the House of Representatives, as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, read a press release issued by the Office of the President on Sunday.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has thanked one and all after his appointment as the PM.

Writing on the wall of his Facebook page immediately after he was appointed the PM this evening, Oli has expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to all. "Respect to all, thanks to all," Oli stated.

