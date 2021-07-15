U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Paid A Courtesy Calls On PM Deuba

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Ambassador Randy Berry paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence in Budhanilkantha,

“Meeting with @USAmbNepal at my residence today as I look forward to advancing Nepal-U.S. friendship and partnership during my new tenure, and beyond,” tweets PM Deuba.

After the meeting, ambassador Berry also tweeted, “I appreciated the opportunity to congratulate PM Sher Bahadur Deuba in person today. We reaffirmed the Biden Administration's commitment to continue building on our nearly 75 yrs of friendship!”