China Announces To Provide Additional 1.6 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Nepal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi conveyed the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba about the recent decision of the Government of the People’s Republic of China to provide Nepal with 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as additional grant assistance.

Ambassador Hou Yanqi conveyed the message while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Deuba at the Prime Minister’s Residence, Baluwatar this afternoon. During the call on, various matters pertaining to Nepal-China relations were discussed.

On the occasion, the Ambassador assured that China will continue its support to Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic including through providing COVID vaccines.

“Meeting with @PRCAmbNepal at Baluwatar today. I look forward to building a stronger relationship with China,” PM Deuba Twitted.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister thanked the Chinese Government for this vaccine support and expressed hope that China will enhance its support to Nepal for both COVID-19 response and recovery.