Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 541 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 541 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 541 cases, Kathmandu districts records 343 cases, 136 in Lalitpur and 62 in Bhaktapur.

With 2006 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 664576 .