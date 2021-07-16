NIBL Received The “Euromoney Award For Excellence 2021

NIBL Received The “Euromoney Award For Excellence 2021

July 16, 2021, 11:16 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL has received the coveted “Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021”. This is NIBL’s second time receiving the prestigious banking industry award. Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter.

The awards were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks globally in the regional and country awards category that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries. NIBL is deservedly proud and vows to continue in providing exemplary banking services to its ever-growing clientele.

NIBL Logo-01.jpg

NIBL has 86 branches, 131 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 58 branchless banking counters spread across the country. With the capital base of NPR 30 Billion, the Bank has collected deposits of NPR 178 Billion and maintained a credit portfolio of NPR 167 Billion. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz
Jul 16, 2021
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha
Jul 16, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Addresses False Rumors And Allegations Regarding Airfare Cartelization
Jul 16, 2021
Shravan Sankranti 2021: Months Of Shiva And Month Of Festival
Jul 16, 2021
Weather Analysis For July 16 Across Nepal
Jul 16, 2021

More on Economy

HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
CPI Decreases 0.35 Percent In Current FY By Agencies 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
SJVNL To develop 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
Jumla Being Connected With National Power Grid By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
World Bank Approves $100 Million Additional Financing To Nepal’s Schools And Health Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Eventful Nepal By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jul 16, 2021
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Addresses False Rumors And Allegations Regarding Airfare Cartelization By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
Shravan Sankranti 2021: Months Of Shiva And Month Of Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
MPs Have No Choice Other Than To Vote Deuba By Keshab Poudel Jul 16, 2021
Indian Central Government Raises Covid Norm Violations With States, Warns Them Against Complacency By Agencies Jul 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75