NIBL Received The “Euromoney Award For Excellence 2021

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL has received the coveted “Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021”. This is NIBL’s second time receiving the prestigious banking industry award. Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter.

The awards were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks globally in the regional and country awards category that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries. NIBL is deservedly proud and vows to continue in providing exemplary banking services to its ever-growing clientele.

NIBL has 86 branches, 131 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 58 branchless banking counters spread across the country. With the capital base of NPR 30 Billion, the Bank has collected deposits of NPR 178 Billion and maintained a credit portfolio of NPR 167 Billion. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.