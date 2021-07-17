Kathmandu District Health Office Postponed Vero Cell Administration Due To Shortage Of Vaccine

Kathmandu District Health Office Postponed Vero Cell Administration Due To Shortage Of Vaccine

July 17, 2021, 7:32 a.m.

The five-day campaign to administer the first dose of Vero Cell vaccine in the Kathmandu district has been postponed after three days of the campaign due to shortage of the vaccine.

The Health office of the Kathmandu district issued a notice Friday to inform that the vaccination campaign has been deferred until further notice.

The vaccine campaign was to go until tomorrow, July 17, starting from July 13.

Badri Bahadur Khadka, chief of district health office, said that the vaccine campaign was postponed as the existing reserve of Vero Cell had finished.

Agencies

