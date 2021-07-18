COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1223 New Cases, 1657 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

With 1223 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on SundayNepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 667109 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6628 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1223 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3000 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 578 people.

Currently, there are 25485 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2651 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 22834 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 561 are admitted to the ICU, and 165 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1667 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 632074 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.67per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 23 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9550.