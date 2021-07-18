Kathmandu Valley Logs 334 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 334 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6628 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 334 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of 334 cases, Kathmandu districts records 234 cases, 64 in Lalitpur and 36 in Bhaktapur.
With 1223 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on SundayNepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 667109 .
