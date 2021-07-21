Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Congratulates Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, wishes to express his sincere congratulations to Sher Bahadur Deuba on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal and extends his best wishes for the successful tenure of His Excellency with the successful vote of confidence at the Parliament.

Ambassador notes that Nepal and Japan have been enjoying excellent bilateral relations based on the long history of mutual friendship and cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956.

The history of people-to-people exchange between Japan and Nepal is even longer, as next year 2022 marks the 120th anniversary of student-exchanges since eight Nepali students travelled to Japan for study in 1902.

Ambassador Kikuta strongly believes that Japan and Nepal will be able to overcome this COVID-19 pandemic together; the Government of Japan has been supporting medical equipment for hospitals and just announced to donate about 1.6 million doses of Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine for Nepal as a grant through COVAX facility. These are a reflection of long time friendship of Nepal toward Japan, Ambassador hopes Japan shall work with Nepal to save lives of Nepali people and the post-COVID society and economy of Nepal.