Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country.
There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
