Kathmandu Valley Logs 751 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 751 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 751persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of 751 cases, Kathmandu districts records 536 cases, 130 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur.
With 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 674,726.
