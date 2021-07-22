Kathmandu Valley Logs 751 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 751 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 751persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 751 cases, Kathmandu districts records 536 cases, 130 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 674,726.