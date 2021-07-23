COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1,982 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths

July 23, 2021, 6:58 p.m.

With 1,982 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 676,708.

In 136,98 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,982 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 995 people in 3610 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,661 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,678 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,983 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 335 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 682 are admitted to the ICU and 175 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,678 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 639,368 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 24 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,679

