Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate

July 23, 2021, 7:08 p.m.

The district administration office, Kathmandu, has lifted restrictions to operate long route passenger buses.

Issuing a notice on Friday, the DAO made it clear that the operation of both the short and long route buses was permitted in order to make it easy for mobility of people and examinees in view of the examination schedule published by the Tribhuvan University and the Public Service Commission and other government agencies.

The DAO asked the bus operators to run the buses abiding by the health safety protocols issued by the government.

The government had restricted the operation of long route buses since April 30 when the lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

