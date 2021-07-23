Weather Forecast For July 23 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For July 23 Across Nepal

July 23, 2021, 11:43 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province

