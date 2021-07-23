Weather Forecast For July 23 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

