Weather Forecast For July 26 Across Nepal

July 26, 2021, 10:41 a.m.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country.

