Weather Forecast For July 28 Across Nepal

July 27, 2021, 9:25 p.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

