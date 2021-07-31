Weather Forecast For August 1 Across Nepal

There are generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75