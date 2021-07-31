Weather Forecast For August 1 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For August 1 Across Nepal

July 31, 2021, 9:24 p.m.

There are generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 31, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2280 New Cases,1916 Recoveries And 23 Deaths
Jul 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 811 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2407 New Cases,1816 Recoveries And 27 Deaths
Jul 30, 2021
Reconstruction Works Start With “Chhema Puja” At Hiranyavarna Mahavihar And Digi Chhen, Lalitpur
Jul 30, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Analysis For July 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Public Open Spaces – Indispensable To Improved Emergency Preparedness And Effective Coordinated Response By Dr. Suman Kr. Karna and Bimal Khatiwada Jul 31, 2021
Finance Minister And Chinese Ambassador Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interests By Agencies Jul 31, 2021
Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox, May Cause More Severe Infection: Report By Agencies Jul 31, 2021
Jamaican Runners Dominate Women's 100-Meter By Agencies Jul 31, 2021
US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan And Implication To South Asia By Binoj Basnyat Jul 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75